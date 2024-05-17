Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was glorious wasn’t it? Two days of near perfect sunny and warm weather. And the ground finally dried up enough to rev up the rotavator and start preparing a bed for some of the many seedlings piling up inside and outside the house. I just hope we get more of the same this summer.

There’s something a bit depressing about looking out at a sogging and overgrown garden as the rain pelts down on the window and this has been the case in Ireland for so very long, so it is a great relief to finally be able to start pottering about and putting plans into practice outdoors.

May is a busy, busy month for gardening. The danger of frost has faded, the garden centres are full of beautiful, bright plants and everywhere there are signs of life beginning anew as the days lengthen. Unfortunately that also means getting to grips with the plants you don’t want as well as the ones you do and armed with a lawn mower, sheers and gardening gloves I went at a particularly overgrown and clumpy part of the garden before assembling and putting to work the new rotavator.

My garden is mostly yellow clay and stones which is useless for growing most things. But a good few years ago I dug a big swathe of it out and mixed the clay with topsoil and compost by hand before planting a few plants. Since then I’ve done nothing with it and it’s one of those ‘to do’ things round the house that never actually gets done and you feel a bit guilty every time you pass it. Well, not any more.

Digging up the garden while the sun is out.

I was surprised to see how the soil condition in this part of the garden had changed beneath the patchy grass that had settled over it. It has transformed into good, dark, loose soil with plenty of worms and other insects making their home in it and adding a bit of home improvement. I was also surprised how powerful the plug-in £70 rotavator was. It was a bit like buckaroo trying to tame it as it swerved all over the garden determined to plough its own furrow way off course from what I had intended. Once you get the hang of it though it’s a great tool to have and saved me hours if not days of work siphoning off sods and turning the compacted soil.

There’s a lot of buzz about no dig beds these days – a process whereby you lay plain cardboard over an area and heap composted material, soil, bought in compost or whatever organic matter you prefer on top and let time and natural decomposition do the rest. I don’t know anyone who has actually tried it and to be honest it’s probably something you’d have to start a year or two before actually planting anything in the ground so I thought I’d give that a miss.

Missing slug puzzle solved

One of the things I noticed while finishing off the digging was something small perched on the fence watching me. It was a little robin redbreast. He seemed super curious about what was going on and I doubt this was his first rodeo as he was straight in there looking for his dinner when I went indoors. He was soon followed by a pair of starlings who recently returned to rear a new brood in my rafters as they do every year. For the past few days in fact, every time I have looked out in the garden at least one of these three is busy foraging and not just in the newly dug patch of earth but in the lawn too.

Before and after: It's a relief to finally get the plants in the ground.

Having a few hawthorn trees and shrubs directly beyond my fence seems to be the perfect look out post for the birds and what I am noticing is that there are so many different birds who visit every day now, something I never paid much attention to before. Finches, tits, robins, blackbirds, sparrows, crows and even magpies, all pecking the ground in between the swift checks for any sign of danger.

It occurred to me that many of them will have nests with hungry chicks to feed hereabouts and that probably accounts for the lack of snails and slugs I’ve encountered so far this spring. As I write this it has been three days since I planted around 100 seedlings and maturing plants in the ground and, touch wood, none of them have been ravaged yet as far as I can tell. I fully expect to lose some and that’s grand – there are plenty more still in pots and containers sunning themselves, and in the plastic greenhouse. So what have I planted?

What’s in the bed?

Quite a lot and it’s not done yet. I’m planting in a sloping fashion with tallest plants at the back at the fence where the giant sunflowers, hollyhock and larkspur are going. Next step down will be strawflowers, brussels sprouts, dahlias and zinnias, then lupins, poppies, honesty, and cornflowers, then marigolds, beetroot, chives, pansies and calendula, dwarf sunflowers and finally at the front some tiny white clouds of sweet alyssum. That’s the plan anyway. We’ll see what makes it and what doesn’t. I’ve scattered over more poppy seeds and mixed bee friendly seeds and let the thunderstorms water them in on Sunday night so that might throw something quite interesting in the mix.

Bedding in - the first seedlings are in. We'll see if any of them make it.