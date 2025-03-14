Few homes here come with gardens full of that rich, crumbly dark soil that is a gardener’s dream when it comes to growing mediums. More often that not Irish gardens contain a lot of clay soil, whether it’s the mushy, spongy type or the hard-packed, stone-filled kind. But if you’re willing to get your hands a bit dirty, you can change all that.

Most plants will struggle in clay soil. It’s either so solid, airless and compacted that the roots can’t penetrate it or get any nutrients from it, or it is so sodden that it can cause roots to rot. But by mixing in a few layers of top soil and compost along with any other organic matter such as dead leaves, old roots and old compost from last year’s pots, and then introducing a diverse array of plants, there’s a good chance you could change all that.

This past week I’ve been doing a fair bit of muck raking in order to extend the growing bed I worked last year. Unlike that first big patch however, this new one has never been disturbed so it’s just hard, yellowish clay full of stones.

I didn’t want to go down too deep because it’s important not to totally destroy the soil structure, but I did want to get the grass and its roots removed. I also wanted to reuse and save whatever clay I could as I know it is not without its value, especially when it is mixed in with organic matter like compost and some sandy top soil, both of which I picked up at the local garden centres.

Getting mucky extending the planting patch for flowers and vegetables.

I’d no fancy machines to lift the sods, just an old garden spade and it did a fine job. After turning the sod I criss-crossed the underside with the spade and returned whatever loosened clay I could to the bed before leaving the grassy tops to one side.

Once I had a good section dug out I got the old dead root balls from last year’s pots, the shrivelled leaves and dead twigs and stalks from the neighbouring patch last year and threw them in, before adding the compost and the top soil to bring it level with the existing patch. After a quick mix in with the loosened clay clumps using a garden fork, it was job done, ready to plant.

It’ll take time for the lower layers of clay that were not touched to improve significantly but that process can now start. To help it along it’s vital now to get some roots in the ground, especially plants with long and strong taproots which are instrumental in bringing the energy and nutrients from the sun above ground and organic material within the new layer down into the depths. The healthy organisms that depend on those roots for survival, and which the roots in turn need to thrive, will also head south. Worms too are vital for this process and I was happy to see a lot of worms near the top of the sods.

I put back whatever worms I saw and covered them over as a few eagle eyes robin redbreasts stood watching with interest ready to swoop as soon as I moved a few feet.

Compacted clay soil is worth amending to improve the structure.

Digging isn’t many people’s idea of a good time but it’s worth it to get more space for more vegetables and flowers over the months and years to come in a place where previously even the grass struggled to grow.