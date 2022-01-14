Creggan's Anthony Canning among beneficiaries of £750k Housing Executive window scheme
Housing Executive tenants in the Creggan area of the City are benefiting from new double glazing in their homes, with a £750,000 improvement scheme well underway.
As well as falling energy bills for tenants and increased comfort in their homes, the new glazing will also make a significant difference in terms of the carbon footprint of the area.
More than 240 homes have had their windows upgraded by our contractors, Combined Facilities Management (CFM), with works anticipated to be completed for 372 tenants in April 2022.
Creggan tenant, Anthony Canning, said he was delighted with the recent work carried out to his home. He added:
“I’m really happy with the work that has been done, and the new double glazing windows have made my home feel a lot warmer.
“The house looks more modern, I feel safer with the added security clasp on them, and the house is a lot quieter too.
“Work was carried out to a high standard and the workmen didn’t stop until all of my new windows were fitted, thanks to the Housing Executive.”
Eddie Doherty, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Derry City & Strabane, welcomed the ongoing investment with the double glazing scheme.
He said: “This double glazing replacement scheme has had some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it is encouraging to see that 372 homes within the City will have new double glazed windows, when the scheme completes in April.
“Overall, this is a major investment by the Housing Executive for our tenants in the City, and has been very well received with a lot of positive feedback to date."