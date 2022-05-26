Derry Against Fuel Poverty protest in Derry tomorrow

Spokesperson Sinead Quinn said: “We’re absolutely sick of these hikes and can’t withstand much more especially with the lack of financial support from the government. Thankfully, we’re now in early summer when our heat and electricity usage is reduced somewhat but it isn’t going to be long until autumn and who knows how many more hikes we will have been hit with by that time.

“We really need a broad coalition of the willing here in the north to push the governments in Stormont and Westminster to do the right thing by the working class, in work and out of work. And of course, the DUP need pushed back in the doors of Stormont sooner rather than later.

“It’s only been weeks since MLAs were re-elected and we now need to see the same enthusiasm, passion and drive they had during their election campaigns applied to tackling this impasse and this crisis. We expect politicians to come together and fight together against any and all obstacles that stand between us and that £420m being allocated to the most in need at this time.

Sinead Quinn speaking at a previous Derry Fuel Poverty Rally in Waterloo Place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2213GS – 073

“In the absence of a broad political alliance to tackle this impasse and the cost of living crisis, we will continue to organise protests and rallies in the city to keep our voices heard and to keep hope alive. We welcome support from opposition voices and those who believe that poverty - fuel, food, period or otherwise - has no place in the north any longer.”

People carry placards at a Derry Against Fuel Poverty protest in Waterloo Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 057