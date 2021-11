Eddie O’Connor estate agents are excited to bring this cosy 3 bedroom bungalow to the market. Comprising 3 bedrooms, a kitchen/diner, utility, living room, 3 bedrooms, a toilet, separate shower room, large garden and patio area. Situated between Limavady and Derry, this house is perfect for those who commute while being just walking distance to local shops, schools and scenic foot trails. This property has the potential to really wow!