Derry property - stunning home at Altnagelvin

It’s not often that a property comes to the market in this location and Donnybrook are delighted to offer an exceptional detached residence with carport and garage. No. 7 Glenaden Hill offers a flexible layout suitable for most growing families who require more living space.

This attractive detached home is extremely well presented by the current owner and is situated on an excellent elevated site that offers superb views of the surrounding landscape whilst enjoying the established location close to Altnagelvin Area Hospital, the Crescent Link Retail Park and local schools The property will appeal to a wide range of potential purchasers with little to do but move in and family accommodation comprising of 5 bedrooms, 1 with dressing room and ensuite, and 3 receptions rooms,kitchen/dining with adjoining utility room.