Derry property: wonderful home in Eglinton comes on the market

Brought to market by UpSticks & Go, in partnership with The Northern Ireland Property Auction, this property affords a rare opportunity to own a piece of history.

Manor House on Main Street Eglinton, in the centre of a Plantation Village, was constructed circa 1827, by the Grocers’ Company of London for their agent. It has been the family home of the present owners since 1850.

Currently a bed & breakfast, the main house comprises of seven bedrooms , including 2 en-suite, with two full bathrooms. Three spacious reception rooms includes the drawing room which opens into two rooms, one of which has a multi-fuel stove, the other an open fire, both with fine marble surrounds & bay window. Large dining room has multi-fuel stove with fine marble surround. There is a front hall and a side hall, both having fine Georgian fanlight doorways. The ground floor also has a large kitchen-diner with AGA cooker, connecting into a utility room that leads off towards the workshop & office/store room.

A three bedroom property with all double rooms also interconnects the main house. The annexe property is two storey & includes its own living room with multi-fuel stove & fully fitted kitchen-dining room.

As part of the sale, included is 2x1 bedroom flats, currently both occupied with long term tenants.

Stables and an array of outbuildings make up the back section of this impressive site. Mature & landscaped gardens surround the building. Ample parking options to the side & in front of the stables.

The property is Grade 2 listed & in all could be described as 10 bedrooms with 5 reception rooms. A potentially excellent opportunity for a business to re develop, a large family home, or Potential change of use altogether.

For full details of how the auction works, see https://www.propertypal.com/manor-house-main-street-eglinton/698606/photo-59