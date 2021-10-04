Derry vox pop : Favourite place in Donegal?

We asked local people in the city whether they had a soft spot for a particular hotspot in Ireland’s most northerly county.

Garvan Kerr works as a tour guide with City Walking Tours.

“For me it has to be the Isle of Doagh and the Five Fingers Strand. That would be my place for beauty and beaches. I love the peace and tranquility.

Laura Snails (left) and Amber McGowan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2138GS – 013

“Having a wee picnic you know, and of course you can nip up to see the Famine village while you are there.”

Saorla Boyle is a youth worker. She said: “It has to be Kinnagoe Bay. I remember going there from no age. I remember seeing the photographs; I must’ve been five or six weeks old, and every summer since I’ve had to get down. I just absolutely love it.

“It just feels like you’re in another world, it’s totally secluded and you’ve that massive green backdrop too.”

Paeder McGeehin is a student in Derry: “My favourite part of Donegal is Letterkenny. The best thing about it is the pubs. I would recommend people go to the Cottage bar for live music.”

Garvan Kerr, tour guide. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2138GS – 008

Liam Foley said: “Mine would be Derrybeg, which is the Gaeltacht area of Donegal. My father was a gael so he would’ve taken us down when we were younger. It was good to go there where Irish is the first language.”

Shauna Harkin is currently studying hair and beauty in Derry: “I love Tremone beach, it’s down beside my house. Not many people know about it, it is down in Carrowmenagh.

“Tremone is just nice and peaceful. Sometimes you can see the dolphins and all too.”

Anthony McDaid said: “My favourite part of Donegal is Rathmullan. That’s where our parents used to bring us for a run to the beach.

Saorla Boyle. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2138GS – 012

“I also love the beach around the corner which is called Kinnegar. My favourite thing about Rathmullan is the beach. I was there last summer with my parents. We used to cycle there from Strabane!”

Amber McGowan said: “I haven’t really been to many places in Donegal. But I love Bundoran.

“I was there about two or three years ago. The beach is lovely and so, so big.”

Peader McGeehin, student. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2138GS – 009

Liam Foley. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2138GS – 010

Shauna Harkin. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2138GS – 014