Donegal island with own three bedroom house up for sale for €330,000

The remarkable property is accessible only by water and has its own floating landing jetty.

"Boasting generously proportioned living accommodation, including large attic with potential for further development given the relevant permissions. Grounds include circa a half acre.

"This sheltered island provides a tranquil retreat, yet is within 10 minutes from all amenities of the town of Ballyshannon, with many popular attractions within easy access.

"Boasting its own private floating jetty, allowing the property to be accessed from the mainland for safe and easy all-tide conditions,” according to Sean O'Boyle Auctioneers who are selling the property via iamsold.

The island is located at the mouth of the River Erne in historic Ballyshannon, a former seat of the O’Donnell dynasty and the birthplace of the legendary blues guitarist Rory Gallagher.

According to the 17th century Gaelic historian Geoffrey Keating, Partholón, the first person to settle in Ireland after the flood, set down roots at Inis Saimer, when he arrived from Sicily and Iberia.

Keating’s famous history of Ireland, Foras Feasa ar Éirinn, promulgated the Partholón myth.

It states: “Ireland was an uninhabited desert for the space of 300 years, until Partholón, son of Shara; son of Sru son of Esru, son of Frament, son of Fahaght, son of Magog; son’ of Japhet, came to take possession of it; as the poet thus observes:

"After the Flood three hundred years,

"A tale of truth it is I tell,

“All sacred Éirin desert lay,

“Till Partholón’s arrival.”

Keating relates: “The place where Partholón fixed his residence was at Inish Samer, near Erne; so called from Samer, the name of a dog which belonged to Partholón.”

The property on the island features an open plan kitchen, a dining-living room, a large reception room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The sale is, declares the auctioneer, ‘a truly unique opportunity to own your own island’ in ‘beautiful setting overlooking wonderful panoramic views’.

The island offers ‘an amazing private retreat yet within minutes of all amenities’ and is ‘surrounded by the Erne River in the harbour of Ballyshannon’.

1 . Inis Saimer 22.jpg Inis Saimer, an island in Donegal with its own three bedroom house, is being offered up for sale for €330,000. Photo: Sean O'Boyle Auctioneers Photo Sales

