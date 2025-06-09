Everlasting plants that dry well and keep for years - Gardening with Brendan

Bunny tails grass with their fluffy seed which I've hung upside down to dry.

There’s been something of a renaissance happening across the world in recent years when it comes to drying flowers, grasses, herbs and seed heads for everlasting arrangements, arts and crafts projects, cooking and even homemade soap, salves and tonics.

As such, there’s a whole host of plants coming back into fashion because of their usefulness beyond sitting pretty in the garden.

Herb gardens are now a thing again, and many herbs can easily be dried and ground in the house to use in cooking throughout the year.

It’s best to stick to woodier or bushier herbs though, things with less moisture in them to begin with as they won’t need any special treatment and should dry completely within a few weeks while retaining their distinctive flavours. Good candidates for this include rosemary, oregano, dill and thyme. Lavender is another really versatile herb that can be used in cooking, flower arranging or just to make your home smell nice. Traditionally it is also believed to help remedy sleeplessness.

Lunaria (Honesty) a.k.a SIlver Penny seed heads in my garden.

When it comes to flowers that are good for drying there is quite a lot that will air dry fine and some will even keep their vibrant colour.

Probably the best known of these is Helichrysum or straw flower. It’s bracts look like petals and they come in vibrant shades of pink, orange, red, yellow and white and have a metallic sheen to them. They are dry, crispy and papery to touch and best of all they can be grown easily enough in our climate in Ireland. There’s also a miniature white flower relative of this called ‘Winged Everlasting’ (Ammobium alatum).

Other flowers which are good for drying are Statice, Baby’s Breath, Astilbe, Craspedia (Billy balls), Celosia and Echinops. Hydrangea flowerheads make skeletal haunting little posies when they fade and dry easily enough, but they may only last a few months.

There’s a whole host of other flowering plants that can be used for arts, crafts and arrangements to stunning and unsual effect after they have shed their petals and begin forming seed heads. A lot of them will also start the drying process on the stalk.

A red Helichrysum (straw flower) bud about to bloom in my garden.

Some of the best and easiest to grow for dried seed heads are Lunaria (Honesty) once they crisp up and are easily peeled, Starflower Scabiosa, Love-In-A-Mist, globe Alliums, Eryngium, Sanguisorba and the giant rattling poppy seed heads of Papaver Somniferum Giganteum.

A bundle of one, all or any combination of these will stand out.

Grains and grasses too are an often overlooked, easy to grow choice for drying. At the moment I’m drying Bunny Tails Grass which has grown easily for seed this spring and is already producing new seed on fluffy plumes which feel remarkably like animal fur . Barley, wheat and millet are grains with striking seed heads if you fancy a Harvest Festival feel to a dried arrangement.

Like the grasses, though, they are best grown in pots rather than in the ground as the seeds will spread easily.

When it comes to the drying process, the best thing to do is tie all of the above in small bundles at the lower stems and hang them upside down either on a curtain rail or a ceiling hook where air can circulating all around them (a wall hook is no good). Choose a shady spot in a room that gets some ventilation. The whole process should take no more than two to three weeks. Then it’s up to you what you use them for.