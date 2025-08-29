Free plants by propagation from cuttings and slips

If you like a particular plant and want to ensure you have more of them for next year then propagation by cutting is the easiest way to go, and best of it costs nothing.

Not every plant can be propagated successfully but there are some annuals, biennials and a lot of perennials which should root easily enough.

There are various ways of propagating new plants, either through seed sowing, root division or taking cuttings. The latter is the least labour intensive and usually nets the quickest results.

There are two types of cuttings – hard and soft. Soft stem cuttings for annuals or deciduous perennials and biennials – those that die back over winter – are usually done at in late summer/ early autumn when the plants are in leaf and before they go dormant. Hard wood cuttings are usually done during the period of dormancy in winter when stems have matured.

Rosemary is much easier to propagate from cuttings than it is to grow from seed.

All you need is a pair of clean garden snippers or scissors and small pots with fine compost in them. Some plants will also root in a jar of water and you can then transfer them to pots. You can also try rooting hormone powder but you won’t need it for a lot of plants.

Some of the easiest plants to roots from soft wood cuttings include the annual Pelagorium (better known as Geranium) and perennial Geranium (they are actually quite different plants), gooseberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, Hydrangea, Geum, Sweet William, Carnation, Impatiens (Busy Lizzy), Fushia, Coleus, Rosemary and English Lavender. The last two are very difficult and slow to grow from seed and both require cold stratification before germination, which even then isn’t always guaranteed, so cuttings are a much better option.

I plan to take a lot of cuttings before winter sets in just to see what works and what doesn’t. It’s always important to take a few cuttings as some may die off.

So far this week I’ve taken some cuttings from Lavender and Rosemary plants I grew from seed last year, as well as Geum, Michaelmas Daisy, Pelargonium and perennial Geranium.

A one year old Lavender plant in my garden.

When choosing a part of the plant for cutting at this time of year (September) make sure the stem is green and not hard or woody and try to find stems with no flower buds on it if possible but with some leaves. Snip it diagonally just above a leaf joint, then take the cutting and strip off the lower leaves, leaving a few near the top. If there are any flowers or flower buds snip those off too.

Removing leaves and buds is done to conserve the plants energy for root production and to stop moisture escaping through the foliage and minimise the risk of the cutting drying out before it can set down strong roots.

Then it is just a matter of setting the stem in a little pot of compost and sitting the pot in a tray of water until the soil at the top of the pot has soaked up the water and is wet or damp to touch at the top.

It’s a good idea initially to keep the potted cuttings in a shadier spot and there is also the option to cover them with a clear plastic tub to keep the moisture in.

Remove the lower leaves from the cutting.

Then it’s just a matter of waiting. The roots should develop in about two to four weeks, and within a month or two you should be able to pot them on. Most perennial plant cuttings can be overwintered outdoors but for more sensitive young plants like Lavender and Pelagorniums you may want to keep them protected indoors on a windowsill over the cold months and plant out in the spring.

So keep an eye out for any plants in your garden or your area that you admire, and maybe just ask if you can take a slip from a neighbour or park, plop it in some compost and let nature take its course.