Gary Middleton hails updated plans for 255 Waterside houses
Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed updated plans for the Ballyoan site in the Waterside.
Mr. Middleton said “I welcome the application for 255 housing units which has been submitted to council. This will be for the first phase of homes for the Ballyoan/Clooney Road site.
"Following previous announcements for the site, many constituents were in contact with my office to raise concerns about the lack of new social housing in the Waterside area.
"It is welcome that this application includes a mix of social and affordable homes ranging from 1-4 bedrooms and will be taken forward in partnership with Choice Housing.
"I will continue to regularly engage with the site management team and housing associations to bring further housing and investment to the Waterside and wider area.”