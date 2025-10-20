Getting hardy vegetables in the ground before the frosts arrive

Autumn planting of hardy plants is a great way to protect the soil and get a head start for next year.

It might seem like an odd time to be planting seedlings but October is the perfect month for getting young hardy vegetables into the ground to give them a chance to establish while there is still a good few hours of daylight.

Soon enough the frosts and the dark days of winter will be with us but that doesn’t mean your garden has to turn into a dead zone. For the past two years I’ve been late summer sowing hardy vegetable and flower seeds for little plants that can be planted out in autumn, with surprising results.

I’ve said it before here but it’s always important to keep roots in the ground and foliage of some sort above it year round to protect the soil and keep it healthy. The soil needs the roots to feed the microbes that in turn feed the plants and keep the soil healthy. The sprawling roots also stop the ground becoming compacted in our cold, damp climate and the foliage provides cover above ground to stop the topsoil being damaged.

Seasoned gardeners often recommend sowing winter cover crops and ‘green manures’ like winter rye, red clover, spinach and hardy beans and peas, turnips and some brassicas like winter cabbage can be very beneficial in this respect. The ones I’m sowing this year are brightly coloured young Rainbow Swiss Chard plants, and other little seedlings of Brussel Sprouts, Radish, Betroot, Kale and Broccoli as well as some nitrogen fixing green beans.

Radishes are a brilliant and fast growing hardy vegetable for overwintering outdoors.

In amongst those I am also planting out over 100 hardy flowers grown from seed over the past two months. I’m concentrating on those which over-wintered fine here last year like annual Cornflowers and Calendula along with Oriental Poppies, Hollyhock and biennials Wallflowers, Honesty, Sweet William and Canterbury Bells, which all survived the cold without any problem when planted out last winter.

I’m also trialling some perennial Sweet Pea, Gallardia and a few Agastache, all of which I’ve never grown before.

As well as protecting the soil there are three other benefits of overwintering hardy plants outdoors rather than waiting until spring. Firstly, you get far more robust plants if they that have had the winter to slowly establish their roots. They will at some point in the winter look like they have stopped growing above ground but rest assured the plants are using their energy to set root below it.

Autumn sowing also results in earlier and larger spring crops from the vegetables, and from my experience last year, larger and more plentiful flowers and a prolonged flowering season.

Colourful rainbow Swiss Chard are a great hardy vegetable for overwintering.

The cornflowers I autumn planted last year flowered continuously from the start of May to the end of September and were extremely sturdy.

The other benefit is weed suppression. If you have foliage shading the soil then it also stopping what little light there is over winter getting to weed seeds. Weeds are just successful plants and some of them are extremely beneficial and favourites of our pollinators but given the chance they will take over and will do so very, very quickly.

This past week I took part in an amazing free class on onion and garlic growing in autumn and bought some sets from the garden centre in Carndonagh. We’ll look at planting those out in pots and in the ground next week. Always keep an eye out for classes, courses and groups in your area. You will always pick up invaluable advice and tips, or just ask the experts in your local garden centre. They know their onions!