And we're back... a belated happy new year to all the gardeners out there or anyone thinking of starting to grow your own in 2025.

I had planned to take a break from gardening over the long winter months but, itching to get started by Christmas, I went ahead and winter sowed a lot of hardy annual and perennial flowering plant seeds and slow growers to try to give them a head start, with mixed results, but more on the progress of those at a later date.

Right now, time is running out to sow tomatoes in Ireland. In fact, February and early March is the perfect window for starting quite a lot of fruit and vegetables from seed and if you are planning on giving tomatoes a go then my advice is to ignore what it says on the seed packet and get started now. Most of the instructions state you should sow in March or April but in our climate getting tomato seeds in compost in mid to late February or very early March makes all the difference as the plants need a very long season to put on growth, flower, fruit and ripen on the vines.

I've heard and seen a lot of people who were disappointed last year that their homegrown tomatoes didn't ripen in time and that extra month or two really does make all the difference.

Getting started early with tomatoes can make a real difference in getting them to ripen before winter.

Last year I grew some Moneymaker and cheery tomato seeds, both widely available in garden centres and stores, in large pots. The ones I kept indoors reached 7 feet and I got several months of tomatoes right through to November from the plants, while those outdoors struggled in the wind but fruited fine, just not as prolifically.

With the last, late little green ones that hadn't ripened by winter I made chutney.

This year I'm growing Moneymaker and varieties of cherry tomatoes including Cerise, Sweet Million and yellow Mirabelle Blanche seeds, which I picked up at the Organic Centre in lovely Leitrim in the autumn. I've sown them in 2 inch 12 cell trays filled with pre-moistened, good quality multi-purpose compost, placing the seed about a quarter inch deep and covered with the compost. The trays are sitting in the hot press at the minute and should germinate soon. As soon as they do I'll remove them to a windowsill so they get plenty of light. The good thing with tomatoes is if they get leggy, they can often be rescued. You can pot them up and bury the hairy stems as the little hairs turn to roots.

One other thing I'd recommend for all seed starting is getting your compost direct from your local garden centre.

The various tomato varieties I'm sowing this year.

As well as tomatoes this week I've also been cold stratifying strawberry seeds. This is a process whereby you spray two sheets of sturdy kitchen roll with water until they are moist but not dripping, sprinkle the seeds on top of one sheet and fold the other over them. You then press it down so the seeds have good contact with both sheets, give another spritz and then put it inside a plastic ziplock bag or tupperware container and seal. Leave on a shelf or in a drawer in the fridge for a few weeks to a few months depending on what you are growing. I’m going to leave the strawberry seeds for a few weeks.

This process works well for a lot of perennial plants.

The idea is that the cold treatment in the fridge mimics winter and breaks the seed's dormancy as a lot of seeds need to think they have gone through winter or they will not sprout.

Then after the cold treatment, take out and just plant as normal. Like a lot of tiny seeds, strawberry seeds need light to germinate so when the time comes I’ll only give them a light dusting of compost.

The basic cold stratifying kit.

It works for everything from roses and delphiniums, echinacea and rudbeckia to various berries and herbs such as rosemary, lavender and clary sage. I've had great success with it already.

The variety of strawberry I'm growing is Fresca which should produce big fruits by summer.

Over the next few weeks I'll go through all the flowers, vegetables and herbs I'm planting this year, the seedlings I've already started, and we'll head into the garden to see how the various autumn and winter sown plants are faring.

*You can watch the Gardening with Brendan video channel diary for this column on derryjournal.com or Dailymotion.