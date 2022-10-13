The Braidwater Group stated that the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd has confirmed that a ‘Holding’ Direction issued by the department in July, which prevented the Council from granting planning permission, is no longer in place.

Vincent Bradley, Development Director with the Braidwater Group, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the news from the Department of Infrastructure that this much-needed development in an under-served area of the city can finally take place.

"The demand for housing is as high as ever and this project aims to address this issue, particularly in the west bank of the city.”

(L-R) Ciara Ferguson MLA; Vincent Bradley, Development Director, Braidwater; Colr. John Heaney; Pádraig Delargy MLA.

Alongside the building of a sizeable residential area, the expansion will also comprise a large open space with a play park, a 5km walking loop dotted with trim trails (outdoor exercise equipment), picnic areas and wildlife meadows.

Various off-site works will also be completed by the developers include a new pedestrian crossing on Aileach Road near Holy Family Church, a new footpath along Aileach Road and upgrades to the O’Donnell Road/Aileach Road junction.

The new development will be located on lands north of Aileach Road, Ennis Place, John Field Place, Rafferty Close, MacNeice Close and Magill Court.

Work on the project is set to be carried out by developers BW Homes & Construction and the EHA Group.

(L-R) Raymond Barr, Procurement Manager, EHA Group; Edward Allingham, Managing Director, EHA Group; Mark H Durkan MLA; Vincent Bradley, Development Director, Braidwater.

Residents of the area have previously voiced their overwhelming support for the plans following an extensive public consultation process which included an information session.

Mr. Bradley continued: “On behalf of Braidwater, I would like to place on record our thanks to all delivery partners and the valuable contributors who were involved in ensuring this significant application obtained approval.

"This process has proved to be a clear demonstration of local planning working at its best through local Council.”

Edward Allingham, Managing Director with the EHA Group, said: “This sizeable development will help rejuvenate the Ballymagroarty area of Derry following a long period of neglect.

"We have been especially thrilled to work alongside our longstanding development partners Braidwater, and we very much look forward to commencing this work in the coming months.”