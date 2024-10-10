Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I’ve been speaking to a few people over recent weeks about green tomatoes which haven’t ripened, but they don’t have to go to waste. In fact there are all sorts of things you can do to use up the last of the summer harvest, and after a quick forage in the garden I thought I’d have a go at making a green tomato chutney and a herbal ice tea this week.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With tomatoes, the trick I’ve found, and I’ve said it here before, is to start the seeds earlier than it says on the packet to give them plenty of time to ripen over late summer into early autumn. Many seed sowing instructions will say to start them in March to May but that rarely gives the plants enough time to develop, flower, fruit and ripen here in Ireland. However if you sow them in or around mid-February indoors and keep them on a windowsill in a warm place, and keep potting them on, the plants should do just fine and be a decent size by the time the summer comes around.

That said, if you keep letting them flower like I did they are going to keep producing tomatoes and at the end of the season you will have some green fruit that just won’t get the chance to ripen before the plant dies. There are a few tricks you can use to hasten ripening such as clipping them on the vine in bunches and putting in a bowl, box or paper bag with a banana. you can make make fried green tomatoes by battering them and deep frying. Chutneys however are a great way to use up your green tomatoes and onions if you’ve been growing them, and can be enjoyed over the winter months. If properly sealed, your chutney will keep for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve never made a chutney before and it turns out that is quite easy if you don’t mind a bit of chopping. You can also make it to your own taste by adding in whatever spices or flavours you want. I wanted a winter warming taste as I plan to keep a jar for Christmas Day so I used nutmeg, ginger and chilli flakes. I was going to use cloves but thought I might not be able to find them in amongst the dark mixture to remove once cooked.

The ingredients for the green tomato chutney.

One thing you do need to do is make sure to sterilise the jars and water bathe after they are filled to seal them. Here’s what I used and this was enough to make three jars:

Ingredients: Around 25 small green tomatoes (about 1-1.5 kilo); 500 mls of malt vinegar; 2 white onions, one large, one medium (can use red onions); 2 cooking apples; 250g of sultanas (can use raisins); 250g soft brown / dark sugar; 1.5 teaspoons of salt; 2 teaspoons ground nutmeg; ¼ teaspoon chilli flakes; 1.5 teaspoons ginger powder.

It’s important to chop everything the onions, tomatoes and apples up into very small pieces so that the mixture is easy to get in and out of the jars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooking: Throw all the ingredients into a big pot and bring to the boil for about five to ten minutes. Keep stirring to prevent sticking. Reduce the heat and just keep checking in and stirring. Within 40 minutes to an hour it should be reduced down to about half from a watery consistency to a thicker, more stodgy consistency and the harden ingredients should have softened.

The chopping up mixture ready for cooking.

By this stage you should have your cleaned out jars in the oven at 120 degrees celsius for about 15 minutes to sterilise them and boil the metal lids in a pan of water for about 10 minutes. Jam jars, pickle jars etc work well for this.

The mixture and the jars should be warm when you add the finished chutney. Clean off the rims of the jar with a clothe before adding the lids and then using the pan of water you boiled the lids in or a bigger pot, place the whole jars of chutney into boiling water making sure the water comes up over the jar lid seal line. Boil for about 10 minutes. This properly seals in the chutney and preserves it. And that’s it done. Just be careful removing the jars as they will be extremely hot and the water will be steaming hot too.

Making sweet iced tea using herbs

To go with the chutney I thought I’d try and make a herbal tea form the garden using leftovers before the plants die off. I picked some of the last batch of chamomile flower heads as well as the last of the potted mint and some of the potted lemon balm, rinsed and threw into a pot together. Making teas couldn’t be simpler. Just boil everything and let it sit for a while to infuse. And that’s it. I added in some sugar while it was cooling to make a sweet tea which I’ve got chilling now, and plan to pour over some ice cubes to go with the chutney and crackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finished and sealed jars of green tomato chutney.

These are just a few ideas for using up your produce in the autumn. With many of the plants having stopped flowering and the garden generally looking rather straggly now I’ll be chopping and dropping as a mulch while leaving the roots in the ground to help build the soil and feed the beneficial organisms that live there. I’ve also started planting in the ground for spring and have spent hours last weekend weeding the sneaky grass clumps which were hidden in the flower bed over summer. More on all that next week.