Simple measures can help to protect your garden from pet damage (photo: Adobe)

But for pet owners it can be tricky to enjoy the brighter weather if your furry friend digs up the lawn or relieves themselves on your prize plants.

To help protect your garden from pet damage and to keep it safe for pets, Anna McEntee, from Comparethemarket, shares these tips:

1. Protect your plants

Protect your plants while also removing any which could harm your pet (photo: Adobe)

There are many safe sprays you can use near your plants and flowers to deter dogs and cats from going near them.

Many are made from plants themselves.

2. Create a designated ‘business’ area

To prevent your dog from doing their business everywhere, designate a specific place in your garden for this.

Bring your dog to the spot to relieve themselves and then reward them.

3. Get rid of harmful plants

To avoid illness, or worse, get rid of any plants that may harm your pet. These include irises, hydrangeas, daffodils, lilies, and herbs (English pennyroyal mint, parsley, etc..).

4. Create barriers

Use decorative fencing as borders or barriers so pets can’t access flowers, shrubs, and veggies.

5. Make pathways

Think about your pet’s ‘path to grass’ on very hot days so they don’t burn their paws on hot patios.

Add leafy plants to create shady spots along the route to your lawn.

6. Clear up any exposed patches or piles of soil

Dogs love to dig, so smooth over or remove any piles of soil to prevent mess and spreading more dirt.

7. Use raised plant beds

Invest in raised plant beds so pets can’t reach and destroy your greenery.

8. Choose tough grass

Bermuda grass is a great option as it has deep, sturdy roots, making it harder to ruin. It’s also fast-growing.

9. Protect your pond

Invest in a pond cover to stop dogs from jumping in and to keep fish safe from cats.

Dogs may also be inclined to use the pond as drinking water so consider providing an alternative source of hydration for those hot days.

10. Prevent your dog from digging

Boredom is often the root cause of digging behaviour in dogs, so it's important to provide them with adequate physical and mental stimulation.

You can also provide a designated digging area, such as a ball pit, where you can hide treats for your dog to find.

