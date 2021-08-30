Kitchen replacements for The Glen Housing Executive tenants welcomed by Derry Colr.

Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney.

Colr. Heaney said: “I am pleased that these works have finally commenced following a long lobby by myself and party colleagues.

“The kitchens in Housing Executive properties were long past their sell by date which was a cause of huge frustration for the residents concerned.

“The Covid pandemic caused further delays to the upgrades so I am certain the tenants will be delighted that works can now proceed.