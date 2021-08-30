Kitchen replacements for The Glen Housing Executive tenants welcomed by Derry Colr.
Sinn Féin Councillor for Foyleside Conor Heaney has welcomed confirmation he has received from the Housing Executive that they will begin a kitchen replacement scheme to their properties in the Glen Estate in the coming weeks.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 11:34 am
Colr. Heaney said: “I am pleased that these works have finally commenced following a long lobby by myself and party colleagues.
“The kitchens in Housing Executive properties were long past their sell by date which was a cause of huge frustration for the residents concerned.
“The Covid pandemic caused further delays to the upgrades so I am certain the tenants will be delighted that works can now proceed.
“I will continue to liaise with the Housing Executive and residents to ensure any issues arising from the works are addressed,” Colr. Heaney added.