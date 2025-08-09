Mid-summer showstoppers: Eye-catching flowers that are easy to grow from seed

There’s been little in the way of sunshine in Ireland over the past few weeks, but we are now in mid-summer here and this is the time when many of the most beautiful flowers are coming into their own.

There's been little in the way of sunshine in Ireland over the past few weeks, but we are now in mid-summer here and this is the time when many of the most beautiful flowers are coming into their own.

As a bonus, a lot of the most stunning blooms are actually quite easy to grow from seed, particularly the annuals that germinate, grow and bloom all in the same year before dying off.

Over the past year I trawled the internet and checked out the racks at various garden centres to find unusual or lesser used flower seeds to see if they would work in our climate. Most proved quite easy to grow.

There’s one flower in particular that has been remarked upon by visiting friends and families and that is the Tricolour Painted Daisies (Chrysanthemum Carinatum), which is also known as the Tricolour Chrysanthemum, and which come in shades of pink, white, red, orange and peach with ringed of yellow and black and dark centres. The seeds I purchased for less than £2 were super easy to grow, and germinated quickly back in early April. I planted some in pots and some in the ground and the slugs and other critters have left them alone, which is always an added bonus.

Some of the Tricolour Painted Daisies I've grown from seed.

Another plant that has proved slug proof this year has been the annual Rudbekia. Native to the US, these cone-flowers come in numerous varieties and all sizes from quite small front of border plants to seven foot giants. Many Rudbekias are also known as Black Eyed Susans for their dark centres, although there are some with an emerald centre now, known as ‘Irish Eyes’. Rudbeckia come in annual, biennial and perennial forms and I have four different types in my garden this year. The most popular are the perennial Rudbeckia Fulgida ‘Goldstrum’, which return every year and produce masses of golden yellow flowers from late summer into autumn, and the annual Rudbekia hirta, which are often considered the prettiest as they come in autumnal shades of yellow and red with beautiful patterning, The Hirta varieties are the easiest to grow from seed. There is also Rudbeckia Triloba which tends to be biennial or a short lived perennial and the massive Rudbeckia Laciniata ‘Herbstonne’ which has large flowers at the end of giant stems.

The softer foliage on this tall Herbstonne perennial however is proving to be favourite of slugs so if you plan to grow it you may be best to do so in pots and have some garlic spray at the ready.

Another giant that is really easy to grow from seed and can flower from spring through to autumn depending on when it is sown is the biennial or short-lived perennial Hollyhock. These plants have the added bonus of being frost tolerant and I’ve found that they work best in the ground but can grow in pots too. They easily reach six or seven feet in decent soil, producing tall spikes of huge blooms in a wide variety range of colours. They can be single petalled or double, with the later looking like a pom-pom tree when in bloom.

Other easier growing annuals that provide splashes of colour July into August include Clarkia (Godetia), and Cosmos, which comes in an ever increasing range of colours, little French and big African Marigolds, Calendula, all of which can be showstoppers but especially when paired with the right supporting cast of plants such as small flowered alyssum and lobelia.