Over six thousand street light outages in western area

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said his Department provided details of street lighting outages by Roads Division during the period May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022 in response to an Assembly Question. There were 6,114 outages over the year. The highest number of outages were reported during the darker months: of autumn and winter: October (724), November (1161), December (711) and January (806).

Mr. O’Dowd told UUP MLA Andy Allen, who asked him about street lighting outages, that his department was working to address the matter.

“I am pleased to be able to advise the Member that my Department is currently providing a full street lighting maintenance service, with the majority of outages generally being repaired within the established target of five working days,” he stated.