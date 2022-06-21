‘People are now counting the cost of every journey’ - Derry MLA

The Derry politician said the escalation of costs was off-setting any benefit from the limited measures that have been introduced for some people.

The Foyle MLA said: “For months the cost of living has been on a steep upward trajectory, inflation is now predicted to hit 11% over the next couple of months and this is impacting on workers, families and businesses.

“Boris Johnson and his government need to listen to workers and act now. While the Tory government did announce some measures in recent weeks, further action is urgently needed, particularly in relation to rising petrol and diesel costs. Petrol and diesel prices are heading towards £2.00 per litre and many people are calculating the cost of every journey and only making the ones they can’t avoid.”

Ciara Ferguson, Foyle Sinn Féin MLA.

Ciara Ferguson said the British government should act immediately to cut duty on fuel further and also slash VAT on fuel and energy, and the DUP should get back to the Executive.