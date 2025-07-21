Planning ahead with seeds you can sow in July - Gardening with Brendan

If you think you've missed the boat in terms for seed sowing this year well you'd be wrong. There are a lot of quick growing vegetables and flowers that can sow now for harvests and flowers in late summer, autumn and winter.

July is also a very good month to start a lot of hardy biennial plants and some perennials for next year. The long lead in to the winter foliage die back give the plants a chance to establish their roots below ground and put on enough green growth to provide food for those roots to create robust plants come the spring next year.

The bonus with planting in July is that you can do it outdoors. The risk of frost has long gone and the warmer temperatures and longer daylight hours means germination can happen much quicker and seedlings are far less likely to become leggy as there will be no need to stretch to find sunlight.

A note of caution though if you are growing in an area that gets a lot of rain like I am. The warm damp climate here in Ireland means it is best to sow seeds in summer in the open air rather than in a greenhouse to avoid moss taking hold.

There's still time to plant annuals like Cornflowers and Marigolds for this year and biennials like Sweet William for next summer.

I planted some seeds last month that germinated OK but died during a day of intense heat, while lack of air flow gave moist loving moss a chance to establish quickly and thrive on the surface of the compost in the seedling trays and killed off some young plants but cutting oxygen off to the soil and stopping water penetrating.

This month I'm sowing some plants that I managed to grow to flowering stage this time last year and some new varieties I've never grown before. The only annual I'll be sowing this time round is quick to establish Calendula, but Cornflower and Cosmos are also quick growing options. First time perennials I’m sowing include Heliopsis 'Burning Hearts', and three different types of Heuchera (Coral Bells), which are grown for their dramatic black, green, red or purple foliage and as ground cover, and some New England Asters and Veronica. I'm also going to try a few more purple and white Echinacea just to see how they compare with winter sowing, along with giant Cephalaria gigantea scabious seeds which didn't take in the spring.

Biennials I’m sowing include two types of Sweet William, Wallflowers, Canterbury Bells, Foxglove and Honesty along with some quick growing annual vegetables like scallions (spring onions), chard, kale, Beetroot, Radish, Lettuce and French beans.You can also start cabbage, turnips, carrots and spinach.

My advice when seed sowing is that you should always do a simple check before your sow. Some seeds need to be surface sown as they need light to germinate. A tell-tale sign is usually seed size, the smaller the seed the more likely it shouldn’t be covered. Others need a dark layer and some are not fussy. A think layer of compost is usually sufficiently for most larger seeds. But if you don't know, just look at it online or check the packet to see if there are instructions.

Some of the seeds I'm sowing this month.

Once the seedlings have a few sets of true leaves, prick them out with a pencil or a teaspoon being careful not to harm the roots, and always lift the little seedlings by the leaf and never the stem before you transplant them on either in the ground or in pots and water well. Sowing now can extend your harvest and your garden display well into the latter part of the year. So why not give it a go?