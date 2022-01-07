Plum waiting for quiet home in Derry

Animal rescue and rehoming centres and organisations are under extreme pressure at the minute with record numbers of pets needing new homes.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 7th January 2022, 2:55 pm

At Columb’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre (SCARR), Derry based rehoming organisation, there area a number of cats, dogs and other pets currently in foster waiting to be rehomed.

Catherine Magill from Scarr detailed one particular pet who is waiting for her forever home. “Plum needs a quiet home with patient and understanding owners. We really think she would be best as an only cat where she will have the opportunity to flourish and relax. She is spayed, chipped, fully vaccinated and litter trained.”

Plum is available for adoption

To inquire about Plum or any other pets contact SCARR at [email protected]

