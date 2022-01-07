Plum waiting for quiet home in Derry

At Columb’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre (SCARR), Derry based rehoming organisation, there area a number of cats, dogs and other pets currently in foster waiting to be rehomed.

Catherine Magill from Scarr detailed one particular pet who is waiting for her forever home. “Plum needs a quiet home with patient and understanding owners. We really think she would be best as an only cat where she will have the opportunity to flourish and relax. She is spayed, chipped, fully vaccinated and litter trained.”