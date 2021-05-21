PROPERTY: A taste of the country in Derry - home features secret garden and stables

This five-bedroom home is set on approximately one acre of land, and presents a potential development opportunity, subject to planning.

The property has oil-fired central heating, double-glazed windows (except one), panelled internal doors, security alarm, lights and electric entrance gates. Carpet, curtains and blinds are included in the sale. Downstairs features a spacious lounge and also a large family room, which both have cast iron fireplaces. The kitchen/dining area features eye and low level units, a Belfast sink set in granite worktop, stainless steel unit set in centre island. There is a four oven Aga range set in a brick chimney, and also a double larder cupboard.

There are stairs down to two basement rooms. On the first floor there is the master bedroom, which features a dressing room with built-in wardrobes, and a spacious en suite.

Four more bedrooms are also featured on this floor, three of which have built in wardrobes. The bathroom has a freestanding bath, a WC, vanity unit and wash hand basin, and the walls are partially wood panelled.

This property has a neat garden to the front, laid in lawn and enclosed by a wall and double entrance gates. It is stocked with and abundance of mature plants, shrubs and occasional trees.

There is also a secret garden, enclosed by mature hedging enhanced with an array of plants and shrubs.

Double electric gates lead to a sweeping tarmac driveway with extensive parking facilities leading onto a concrete yard.

Two garages have sliding doors, and lights. There are steps to a storage loft above the garage. Oast House/Garden shed measures 15’7 x 14’11, and has lights and power points.

There are also double gates leading to stables, as well as a small paddock to the rear and side.

Contact Pauline Elliot Estate Agents on 02871879777 to arrange a viewing.