PROPERTY: City centre terraced house is a dream for renovators

It is on the market with Locate Estate Agents, and viewings are available with Anaeleigh to suit you.

The four-bedroom townhouse is located in Mountjoy Street, just offer Abercorn Road, which is only a stone’s throw from the city centre.

The property features double glazing and gas central heating.

Blinds and light fittings are included in the sale.

The house is situated in a great location, and is within walking distance to many local schools and amenities.

This is an ideal first time buyer home, and early occupation is available.

The ground floor features a porch with a tiled hall, leading to an entrance hall with a laminated wooden floor.

There is a spacious open plan lounge and dining area, which features an open fire, set in a tiled fireplace, as well as under stair storage and a laminated wooden floor.

The kitchen features eye and low level units, a 1 1/2 stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, a hob, oven & extractor fan, as well as a tiled floor and breakfast bar.

The back porch is plumbed for a washing machine, with a back door to the yard.

The bathroom features a WC, wash hand basin, a shower unit, a tiled floor and half tiled walls.

The first floor features two bedrooms, one of which is 14’4” x 11’0” (4.37m x 3.35m) in size, and features a laminated wooden floor.

The second bedroom is 9’11” x 9’1” (3.02m x 2.77m) in size, is carpeted, and features built in wardrobes.

The second floor also features two bedrooms, both of which are carpeted.

There is also a concrete yard to the rear.