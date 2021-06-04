PROPERTY: Four-bedroom bungalow in the heart of Culmore

This detached bungalow features oil fired central heating, PVC windows throughout, an integrated garage, and a large lawn and patio area.

Said the Estate Agent: “We are delighted to bring to the market this spacious four bedroom detached bungalow with an integrated garage and large lawn/patio area perfect for hosting the family BBQs.

“Situated in the popular area of Cloncool Park, Culmore, this is set to be a well sought after property.”

This beautiful home has a PVC door to the porch, which also has a door to the garage and a downstairs WC. There is a semi solid wood floor in the hallway, leading to the spacious living room, which features a solid fuel stove with granite hearth and tile inlay. The dining room also features a semi solid wood floor, and double PVC doors to the patio area to the rear.

The kitchen has a porcelain tile floor and part tile wall. It features high and low level modern gloss units, integrated electric hob and oven with metal splash back and glass extractor above, as well as a 1 1/2 stainless steel sink and drainer. It is plumbed for a washing machine, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. The utility room features a porcelain tile floor, high and low modern gloss units, stainless steel sink and drainer, storage cupboard/hotpress and a PVC door to rear patio.

There is a fully tiled bathroom, featured a WC, wash hand basin,electric shower unit, chrome towel radiator and recessed lights.

The Master Bedroom features a laminate floor, built in wardrobe and an ensuite. The ensuite has a fully tiled wall and floor, a shower unit, WC, hand wash basin and a white towel radiator.

The remaining three bedrooms all feature laminate flooring. There is a large enclosed garden and patio area with a boiler house and storage shed. There is also a large garage with a light, power and an electric door.

Contact E’OC Estate Agents today to book a viewing by calling 02871262366.