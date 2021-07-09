PROPERTY: Stunning Foyle Springs home on the market

This three bedroom semi-detached home is ready to walk into for a first time buyer or investor.

Set in the popular Foyle Springs area of the City, it has three bedrooms, one reception with great views, a modern kitchen/dining area and a bathroom.

Arrange your viewing today, by contacting E’OC Estate Agents on 02871262366.

Downstairs features a hallway with a laminate floor and under stairs storage. The lounge is spacious at 16’ 3” x 10’ 1” (4.95m x 3.07m), with an open fire with a wood surround and hearth, and a solid wood floor.

The kitchen dining room is also spacious at 16’ 2” x 9’ 7” (4.93m x 2.92m).

It features high and low level units, a 1 1/2 bowl stainless steel sink with drainer, an integrated gas hob, an integrated electric oven with extractor above. It also features a tiled splash back, a laminate floor. It is plumbed for washing machine, recessed lighting, patio doors to rear patio area.

On the first floor landing there is a hot press with shelving, and also access to the attic for storage. The bathroom features a suite comprising of low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, panel bath with electric shower above and folding glass shower screen, walls and floor fully tiled. Two of the bedrooms feature a built in wardrobe, and all three bedrooms have laminate flooring.