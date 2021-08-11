Reevah, Cora Harkin, Oscar Jennings and Jordan Villa lined up for Access All Areas event at Studio 2

Cora Harkin

Organised by young people, for young people, Access All Areas presents an array of amazing singer-songwriters, DJs, and film-makers from across our city, where you can catch live music from Oscar Jennings, Cora Harkin, Reevah, and a DJ set from Jordan Villa.

This free, family-friendly event boasts the premiere screening of the films from young people involved in Greater Shantallow Community Arts Borderlands Project, as well as the brilliant graffiti artwork created by young participants involved in GSCA’s Future Vision Arts Project, which will be exhibited throughout the building.

Funded by Education Authority's TBuc Planned Intervention, Access All Areas projects are direct interventions set out to offer an alternative option to involvement in bonfire related activity and the surrounding anti-social issues.

Greater Shantallow Community Arts have partnered with Jika Jika to ensure both projects provide fantastic opportunities for young people to work with Specialist Artistic Facilitators to obtain an OCN qualification in Event Management.

Sunday’s event will showcase the participant’s hard work, time and commitment which has been put in over the summer months.

Doors will be open from 4pm with a welcome reception of food and refreshments available with the various performances running from 6pm until 9pm.

Access All Areas is sure to be a memorable and highly enjoyable evening for everyone.

To register for your free ticket, click on the link below and follow the simple steps.