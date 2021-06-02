Residents over the moon with new community garden in County Derry

From left to right: Hilary Canning, Housing Executive Team Leader, JP McCloskey, Chairperson of Foreglen Development Group and Martin Wheeler, Housing Executive Grounds Supervisor.

The Housing Executive said that the while the residential Columbia Park is located in picturesque countryside, there was little green space and no community space in Foreglen for the residents to get together and enjoy.

Local Housing Executive staff consulted with the local community following a smaller garden project in 2019, and plans were drawn up to transform an unused hard surface area. With the impact of Covid-19 it became more important that residents had somewhere to safely socialise outdoors, and the HE’s Grounds Maintenance team got to work.

The majority of the garden works was carried out some months ago, however due to Covid-19 there was a shortage of materials, which meant the benches were only recently installed.

One of the entrances to the new community garden in Columbia Park, Foreglen.

JP McCloskey, Chairperson of Foreglen Development Group, says it was worth the wait: “This is a great addition to our area. The raised planters, shrubs, trees and seating areas create an excellent meeting area for everyone and really enhances the estate. Thanks to the Housing Executive for bringing a strong sense of community to the area and creating a community garden that we can be proud of.”

HE Team Leader, Hilary Canning also commented, saying: “Working closely with the local community to make this community garden take shape has been very satisfying for staff and residents involved.