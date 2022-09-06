Smiles all round at Eglinton Annual Show

A spokesperson on behalf of the committee said: “Despite the awful weather on Saturday Eglinton Annual Show Committee were pleased with the turn out from the village and beyond.

“There were nearly 900 entries in the classes ranging from crafts, vegetables, fruit , flowers , photography, art and children’s sections. Guest of honour was the celebrity chef Paula McIntyre who judged one of her own recipes that people had made and presented all the prizes at the end.

“The public were entertained by a cookery demonstration by the Green Cat and children watched Banyan Puppet Theatre perform Little Red Riding Hood and listened to stories in the outer marquee. Pawzz Doggie Day Care held several competitions for dogs in the pouring rain and there were several stall holders selling their produce or giving out information. Eglinton Annual Show Committee would like to thank the public for supporting the show and all the sponsors who donated prizes. See you next year!”

