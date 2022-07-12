Staycation Ireland 2022: New code lists dos and don’ts of camping in Donegal

Camping has grown in popularity among people across the north westbeyond and increasing numbers are choosing picturesque DOnegal as the place to pitch their tents or park their motorhomes.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney launched the new code of conduct to help campers enjoy their visit to Donegal this summer while at the same time protecting the county.

The new code has been developed on foot of recommendations from a study commissioned by the Council in 2021 and has been jointly prepared with campers, campervan users, businesses and local communities.

Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council pictured at the launch of the Campervan protocol at Rathmullan. Included in photo are Peter and Tinie Bertrand (Campervan owners from Netherlands), Amanda McNamee (Project Officer) Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems and Annmarie Conlon, Head of Economic Development (NW Newspix)

“It asks visitors to plan ahead, book ahead and to be mindful of their surroundings.

The Code is one of the resources available on GoVisitDonegal.com for campers, motorhome and campervan users, particularly those who are unfamiliar with the area.

“This website includes a new section dedicated to camping and includes information on overnight parking choices, local facilities including places to eat and places to visit as well as bring bank and waste disposal facilities.

Colr. Blaney said: “We’re looking forward to again welcoming back the many camping visitors to Donegal this summer and we hope that this new code and the information that is being provided on the GoVisitDonegal website will help campers enjoy their time in Donegal.

Anne Marie Conlon, Head of Economic Development with Donegal County Council said the code has been developed in partnership with various groups including Fáilte Ireland, Motorhome Ireland, Camping Ireland, Donegal Camping and Caravan Park Association and the Irish Caravan and Camping Council “and I’d like to acknowledge and thank them for their time and effort.”

Code of Cunduct advice includes:

*Park only where authorised, ensuring that you don’t outstay your welcome.

*Reduce noise to a minimum in the evening, when on and offsite.

*Leave no trace and take all rubbish with you – use Bring Banks and recycling facilities.

*Use on-site disposal systems at your camp accommodation or Aire de Service stops for wastewater – don’t use public toilets, waterways or beaches for emptying wastewater.

*Avoid lighting fires/barbeques – instead enjoy Donegal’s indoor/ outdoor dining offerings.

*Take care not to drive/park on sand dunes, fields or anywhere not permitted.

*Avoid entering private land unless permission has been granted.

*Close gates to protect livestock, keep any dogs on leads.

*Give way to animals wandering our country roads.