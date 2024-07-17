Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you fancied creating your own plants from scratch but you've missed the spring window for this year for seed sowing, don't worry as July provides another opportunity to get going for some late summer / early autumn colour in the garden, autumn / winter vegetables. You can even a head start for an impressive garden display next spring.

And this week I've been going back to the basics, dusting down some seed trays, buying in compost and seed packets and getting busy sowing to do just that.

There are a surprising number of flowers and vegetables you can start now in the height of summer, and one of the best things about doing this is that you won't necessarily need to keep the trays indoors as most should germinate just fine in the warmer weather outside, especially if you have a greenhouse, shed or something similar to house them in.

There will still be a good few months before the first frosts arrive and when it comes to vegetables, you could try your hand at sowing your own carrots, potatoes, beetroot, broccoli, cauliflower, radish, chard, spring onion, lettuce, parsnip and turnips, and have them ready for harvesting in the autumn.

July offers a second window for sowing many different seeds.

In terms of fast growing flowers you can sow now for some late summer / early autumn colour, bee-friendly borage, calendula, pansy, cosmos and marigold are good choices. These easy annuals should, at this time of year, take around two months to reach maturity and start producing flowers.

But there are also many seeds you can start now and pot on and plant out over the next few months and then sit back and enjoy them from April next year. With their two year life span, biennial plants are ideal for this as they grow foliage the first year and then overwinter before flowering the following year. And those are the type of plants largely what I've been concentrating on this week. My reasoning is that if I can keep the slugs, snails and caterpillars off the tender seedlings now when the weather is better and get them in a healthy state and matured before they go dormant or die back temporarily in the winter, that should lessen the chance of them being eaten as the creepy crawlies prefer tender young stems to tough older ones.

First up for me this month was a flower I'd never heard of until I came across a seed packet in a local shop: Canterbury bells. After looking them up, their profusion of white, lilac and deep blue blooms from late spring into summer seems to have won the hearts of many gardeners so I went back and bought a 'cup and saucer' mix, which have a plate-like base addition to the the bell shaped flower. I also found a double flower variety online so I thought I'd try them both.

Next up was the humble wallflower. I've never grown these biennials before but was impressed by the dark yellow, rust and red blooms in a relative's garden so sought them out.

Some of these seeds I have started in July.

Back in March I planted some hollyhock seeds with great results and many of them have survived being transplanted into the ground and are putting on growth there at the moment, so I thought I'd try some a different mixed colour 'double' variety just to compare how the two sets do over the winter. All going well, being biennials they should all come into bloom next spring into summer, producing massive spikes up to 6 or 7ft tall adorned with huge rossette-like flowers in numerous different colours.

One annual I have decided to sow this year in the hope of late autumn colour is Pheasant’s Eye (Adonis annua), which is another new one on me. The plant is so called because of it’s unusual red cup flowers that resemble the eye of the bird. It also seems to be endangered and a favourite of bees so I thought I’d give it a go.

I’m also starting two perennials (plants that return year after year) this month for added colour next Spring. First up is lupins, Russell mix to be specific. I'd already planted a packet of lupin seeds from a different supplier back in February and the five seeds that did germinate after being soaked for 24 hours to moisten the tough outer shell are now large plants with three of them are already in flower. Most lupins don't flower until the second year so I'm more than happy with how they've turned out.

For a shady spot in the garden, the second perennial seeds are columbine, a.k.a Aqueligia, which produce single or bi-coloured small flowers that look like bonnets on delicate long stems in a wide variety of colours.

So that is next spring hopefully, but gardens needn't be a dead zone in winter either. There are a handful of easily sourced seeds, plants and bulbs you can pick up for some colourful displays around Christmas or the early months of the new year. These include hardy winter pansies, which can withstand the cold temperatures and shorter days and provide a splash of colour to brighten up the dark winter months, and I've just sown a packet of these so we will see how they progress.

Other winter plants include snowdrops, cyclamen, primrose, Christmas rose, crocus and the climbing winter clematis. Many of these can be planted out now too to help them get established and ensure they flower in time to brighten up even the darkest days of winter.