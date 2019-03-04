The Peace Bridge.

IN PICTURES: 20 things Derry people do better than anyone else in Ireland

Derry people are without question the friendliest and most genuine you will ever meet in the island of Ireland.

Here's a list of 20 things we are much better at than any other city, town or village in Ireland.

It's nice to get away but it's great coming home! Regardless of where you are from you can always depend on the people of Derry to make you feel like you've always belonged here. As genuine a welcome you'll ever experienced.

1. Welcome

Not only are we the best in Ireland but we are the best in the world too. Try as they might, Dublin, Belfast and Cork are always trying to emulate us but they never get close.

2. Hallowe'en

Our reputation precedes us in this instance. If complaining about absolutely everything was an Olympic sport Derry people would be to complaining what Lionel Messi is to football i.e. world class!

3. Complaining

Derry people can sit and drink tea like no other group of people in Ireland so, no matter how diplomatic you think you are there is no way we are leaving until we are good and ready.

4. Overstaying a welcome

