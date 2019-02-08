IN PICTURES: 20 things you should never EVER say or do to someone from Derry Us Derry folk are a pleasant bunch but there are a few issues we are particularly sensitive about. And without further ado - here they are! 1. Advertise Christmas shopping in Belfast in Guildhall Square We all know how that panned out! jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Refer to this as a doughnut Its not a donought, its a gravy ring! Deal. With. It! jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Its a GERMAN not a Paris bun Derry marriages have ended in misery because of this debate so if you want to keep a low profile while visiting the city do NOT under any circumstances refer to said baked good as a Paris bun. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Paddy McCourt was overrated Unless you want to find out what a knuckle sandwich tastes like you would be doing yourself a massive favour if you just nod your head and agree that our Paddy is one of the most talented footballers ever produced in the North. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5