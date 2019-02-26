IN PICTURES: 23 photos of life in Derry in 1989
A lot has changed about Derry in 30 years but a lot has stayed the same.
Here are a selection of photographs from The Derry Journal archives which show what life was like in Derry 30 years ago!
A photo from the Derry Journal archives in 1989.
jpimedia
2. Derry 1989
A photo from the Derry Journal archives in 1989.
jpimedia
3. Derry 1989
A photo from the Derry Journal archives in 1989.
jpimedia
4. Derry 1989
A photo from the Derry Journal archives in 1989.
jpimedia
View more