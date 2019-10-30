IN PICTURES | Here are 14 places in Northern Ireland where people claim to have seen ghosts
Some say you should fear the living more than you should the dead but try telling that to any of the poor souls who witnessed ghostly goings-on in these 14 places in Northern Ireland.
Wednesday 30 October 2019 17:48
The following list was compiled using information from Discover Northern Ireland and Culture Northern Ireland.
1. Ballygally Castle, Co. Antrim
Lady Isobel Shaw, a former resident, is just one of the ghosts people have claim to have seen here - it is believed she fell to her death after her husband locked her inside one of the rooms.
other
2. Castle Court (site of old Grand Central Hotel, Belfast)
Was said to be hunted by one of the hotel's first gas fitters who went by the name of the 'Scottie Shoe'. British army officer claims to have seen the ghost while on patrol here during the First World War in 1914.
other
3. Mullaghmoyle Road, near Coalisland
Numerous reported sightings of an elderly lady wearing a white dress with a sad expression on her face were reported towards the end of 2008 and beginning of 2009.
jpimedia
4. Springhill House, Ballindrum
Col. George Lenox took his own life here in 1816 and his second wife, Olivia, is said to haunt the house today and some have claimed her as the most documented ghost in Ireland.
other
View more