Jazz fest morning slot for ‘Errigal Groove’

Teenage jazz outfit, the Errigal Groove Orchestra, make their annual pilgrimage to the Derry jazz festival with a performance in the Guildhall Square tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

It’s probably the earliest performance of the year for the talented outfit. They have an 11.30 a.m. slot for their selection of jazz standards with lots of room for improvisation along the way.

The ‘Errigal Groove Orchestra,’ under the direction of Fahan-based sax player Sean McCarron, is one of the busiest and best-known jazzers in the North-West.

The line-up includes lots of brass with rhythm and lead guitar, bass and drums.

The band includes members of a standalone outfit called ‘Errigal Saxtet,’ with tenor, soprano and baritone sax.

Sean McCarron said the Derry jazz festival is a big date in the band’s calendar.

“It’s an early slot this year but we’re hopeful that some jazz fans will go to bed early on Friday night to make sure they can get up in the morning. The type of programme we have appeals to a wide audience so between visitors and shoppers we hope we’ll have a bit of a crowd.”

The Errigal Groove Orchestra is part of the big music project that is the Donegal Music Education Partnership, based in Letterkenny. The DMEP organises music tuition for around 500 young people, mostly one-to-one, in centres across Donegal, including Moville, Carndonagh and Buncrana.

The DMEP’s manager is Martin McGinley, a well-known traditional musician who is a former editor of the ‘Derry Journal.’ He’s covering the career break of one of Inishowen’s best-known arts organisers, Angela McLaughlin, who formerly ran the Earagail Arts Festival. The DMEP has more than 30 tutors, including the outstanding Derry jazzer Jim McDermott and several other musicians and singers from the city.