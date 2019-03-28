Kayla Canning wins 2019 Pramerica Spirit of Community Award

A local teenager has been named one of two winners of the 2019 Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards, the only All-Ireland youth initiative of its kind, for their commitment to volunteer service in their local communities

Kayla Canning, a student at St. Cecilia’s College was selected from hundreds of young volunteers from across the country and recognised for the initiative, effort and impact demonstrated during their volunteer service.

She was announced as a winner at the Pramerica Spirit of Community awards ceremony, which was held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Kayla was presented with a gold medallion, €1,000 for a charity of her choice, a crystal trophy for their school as well as an expenses paid trip to attend the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards in Washington D.C. where she will have the opportunity to meet other young volunteers from across the United States.

Kayla has been a volunteer with the Kinship Care Group for five years and a Health Champion at the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) for four years, completing over 250 hours of volunteer service. She has delivered talks to youth groups and schools to increase awareness of the dangers of substance abuse and to promote positive mental health. She is also a member of a youth board that acts in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors of the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum. During this time, she has had the opportunity to deliver a four-week health and wellbeing programme at the Bogside and Brandywell Summer Scheme as well as the “Ur Smile” mental health programme in the Long Tower Youth Club.

“I am incredibly proud of Kayla for her dedication to volunteer work within her community,” said Andrea McBride, vice president of Systems, Pramerica Systems Ireland.

The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards, which are in partnership with the National Association of Principals & Deputy Principals (NAPD) and the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI).

