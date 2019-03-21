Kayla nominated for the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

St. Cecilia’s student Kayla Canning has been recognised for the exemplary volunteer work she has carried out in her local community.

She has been named as a finalist for the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards (SOC) 2019, the only all-Ireland youth initiative of its kind.

Kayla volunteers with the Kinship Care Group and is a Health Champion at the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF). She has dedicated over 250 hours to these two initiatives where she focuses on promoting positive mental health.

The SOC programme, which is run in partnership with the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) and the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI), honours post-primary students for outstanding acts of volunteerism and the positive contribution they make in their local communities.

“Year after year, I am so impressed by the incredible drive and passion shown by our participants. 2019 is no different. The volunteer work carried out by teenagers and young people in towns and villages in Ireland is truly having an impact and making a difference,” said Andrea McBride, VP of Information Systems, Pramerica Systems Ireland.

“From caring for the elderly and supporting mental health awareness to helping people with learning disabilities, motor impairments and blindness – so much of the volunteering activities that young people are involved in is going under the radar. Our awards programme aims to shine a light on these dedicated students by applauding their achievements and encouraging others to give back to their hometown.”

The 20 finalists will be presented with €500 and an engraved silver medallion at the awards ceremony at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on March 28. Two will be named All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year.