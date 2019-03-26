Killers and Lewis Capaldi set for Belsonic show this summer

The Killers are set to perform their biggest ever show in the North this summer, with a headline show at Belsonic.

They will take to the stage at Ormeau Park on on Tuesday, June 25, and will be joined on the night by Lewis Capaldi.

The Killers, who have sold over 25 million albums worldwide, and headlined all of the world’s top festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury), released their newest studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, in September 2017.

The album is the band’s fifth consecutive number one in the UK, and Brandon Flowers’ seventh U.K. number one overall.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

For more information on Belsonic, visit www.belsonic.com