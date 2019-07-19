Legally Blonde is set to delight Derry audiences

Derry audiences will be singing and dancing in the aisles next week, when the Millennium Forum Youth Musical Theatre Group present Legally Blonde.

Running from Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, July 27, this stage adaptation of the much loved book and film is set to delight audiences.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ ahead of the run of four shows next week, lead actors Niamh Long and Robert Kelly said fans of the film are in for a treat, as most of the iconic moments from the film are in the musical.

Niamh, who plays Elle Woods, said: “If you’re watching the show you’ll instantly recognise the scene from the film, there’s just added music and dance so that creates even more comedy on top of the already brilliant script.”

Robert takes on the role of Emmett Forrest, he added: “It gives it that x-factor that you want when you go to see something live. When you’re bringing something from the screen it’s completely different to adapt it to the stage. It’s fantastic the way that this has been morphed into the musical, and it has revolutionised the way audiences will see the show.”

The musical is a change in direction from last year’s production of ‘Cats’, but Niamh and Robert said that it’s a wonderful way to showcase the talent that Derry has on offer.

“This musical, it’s not that the Forum has stuck to a certain genre of musical theatre. It’s great that the shows that they pick and choose to produce, there’s a variety of productions, and it widens the education behind the project and shows that there isn’t just a certain style,” said Niamh.

“It shows that musical theatre is very diverse and there’s something for everyone. We have had Cats, West Side Story which are classics, and then Legally Blonde is so modern. It’s so new and fresh.

“For an audience member it’s so upbeat and lively and to go from all these greats to this, it shows that the talent in Derry is so diverse - we can do anything we put our minds to,” said Robert. Tickets for the show are now available from the Millennium Forum.