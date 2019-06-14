‘Let’s Talk Cultural Diversity’ workshops at Lisneal College

Year 10 students at Lisneal College were the first participants in the Discover-Connect-Belong’s project delivered by the North West Migrants Forum.

The Project is funded under the European Union’s Peace IV Programme “Youth Let’s Talk Cultural Diversity’

A total of 60 students took part in the recent session under the guidance of facilitators from the North West Migrants Forum and took part in a series of workshops, talk sessions and other cultural activities.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director of Programmes, North West Migrants Forum said it was important to roll out these projects across all spheres of life and believed this should include our schools – both primary and secondary.

“Our programmes extend to all section of communities. I believe that an inclusive society can only be achieved if communities work together to resolve the issues that impacts on them.

“Our intention is to encourage young people to engage with the big issues that impact on them and communities today. It is important to engage with young people and listen to their view points, ideas and perspectives on expression of culture, religion, politics, and how-to bring communities together.”

The event at Lisneal College saw intercultural dialogue workshops that introduced culture, identity, politics, communities and tribes in the North.

Some of the workshops were funded by the Communities Foundation of Northern Ireland with a number of the facilitators and cultural ambassadors coming from the refugee and asylum seekers communities. Events like these enhance cross-cultural training and aid integration by building social and cultural bridges with all involved.

Speaking after the event, Lisneal College Principal Michael Allen, commented: “Lisneal College pupils were delighted to welcome NWMF education ambassadors to the school. The year 10 pupils enjoyed participating in interactive workshops where they had the opportunity to learn about new cultures and ask questions relating to the challenges of moving and living in a new country. Our pupils enjoyed the workshop so much that twelve of them have applied to become Cultural Ambassadors for the school.”