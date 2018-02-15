Limavady store raises £4295 for cancer charity

Staff at Supervalu in Limavady have been praised after raising £4,295 for Action Cancer.

Those behind the fundraising at the local Supervalu have thanked members of the public for their generosity.

SuperValu Limavady Store Manager, Declan Lane, said: “The community here in Limavady never disappoints in supporting our charity work and I’d like to say a huge thank you to them. Our customers very kindly donated a variety of books which they had already read. These books were displayed in store and those who wanted to take one home donated to Action Cancer,” concluded Declan.

Musgrave and its Centra and SuperValu brands have been raising funds for Action Cancer since 2002 and to date have raised £2.6 million. The money raised contributes to the Centra Health Action Programme for schools and the SuperValu Big Bus mobile cancer detection unit, providing a life-changing and, in some cases, a life-saving service to thousands of people across Northern Ireland.

Desi Derby, Marketing Director, Musgrave, said:

“Our retailers and colleagues in Musgrave really push the boat out when it comes to raising money for Action Cancer. We are passionate about our charity partnership because we know just how much it affects the lives of countless people across Northern Ireland in a positive way.”