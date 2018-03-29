Local business scoops two IMAGE awards

The owners of a local buisness are celebrating this week, as two of their products have been named as winners in the prestigious IMAGE awards.

Connor Grant and Ronan Stewart of RoCo said they are “delighted” that RoCo Conscience Clear Tan and RoCo Dust Matte were both winners in their respective categories in the annual awards.

Now in its 15th year, the IMAGE Beauty Awards are the most established and comprehensive of all Irish media beauty awards, and continue to grow in size and stature.

The IMAGE Beauty Awards 2018, in partnership with Boots, saw the biggest and most exciting number of entries across the widest variety of categories.

The elite judging panel of doctors, beauty professionals, hairstylists, influencers and make-up artists, all of whom are household names here in Ireland, have chosen the absolute best in beauty from the last year.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ this week, Ronan Stewart said: “We put forward six products in November, around the same time we launched the tan.

“We applied, and then on Tuesday we received an email telling us we’d won best tan in Bodycare and Best Hair Styling product for the Dust.

“IMAGE would be the most prestigious magazine, and it’s the one you really want to be.

“The tan is the product we’re really focusing on at the minute too, so we’re really buzzing with it,” said Ronan.

The Derry duo have created a full range of products under the RoCo brand since their launch almost seven years ago.

The products are currently sold exclusively online or in the salon on the quay, but Ronan sai d they are now hoping to branch out and have the products stocked in stores across the country.

“We’re buzzing to get the products out there, because we’re talking to distributors at the minute, so every little helps.”

The team are also working on some fashion colours for the summer to use at home, and also a ‘miracle oil’ for hair which is made from pearls.

“We’re working in the lab at the moment with that.

“We come up with the ideas and what we want in the ingredients, we then meet with the cosmetic scientist.

“They send us up samples and we come back with the changes. When we get the final product, we have to get the packaging, labels and bring it all together.

“We use PET plastic, which is all recycled, and hope in the next few years to cut out plastic completely.

“We’re really happy that we’ve got this recognition, and people are appreciating how much work we’re putting into these priducts, and they are loving using them.

“We’re making these products for our clients, and we see a need for something more natural. It’s good to see them recognised,” he added.