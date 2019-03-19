Local designer Bridie ‘hits the right note’ for Baby Spice

A local linen designers clothing range has been showcased to millions worldwide, with the help of one special ‘Baby.’

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, wore Bridie Mullin’s linen top ‘Derry’ as part of a recent photoshoot for Stella Magazine, ahead of the launch of her new album and the UK Spice Girls reunion tour.

Emma shared images from the photoshoot to her 1.2 million ‘Twitter’ followers this week and since then, Bridie said she has seen an increase in interest in her website, as well as more orders being placed.

“I sell my Irish linen range through a store, ‘Wolf and Badger,’ which is based in London and New York.

“They specialise in conscious fashion. My range of Irish linen is all sourced and made in Northern Ireland.

“When a stylist is looking for a certain style for a photoshoot, the store puts forward certain items and they put forward my range.

“The stylist for the Stella shoot (Lorna McGee) is actually from Derry too and was taken back when she saw the name of the top was Derry.

“It’s absolutely great publicity for my range that money can’t buy and I can use the images in promotion of my range to try and get it into more stores,” added Bridie.

Bridie Mullin Irish Linen is based at the Fashion Textile Design Centre on Shipquay Street. Business Development Manager Deirdre Williams said there has been a “great reaction” to Bridie’s designs since she showcased her work at the ‘Pure London’ tradeshow in February.It has been really well received, and it’s a testament to Bridie and her work.

FTDC is sponsored and supported by the Inner City Trust it wouldn’t happen without them,” said Deirdre.