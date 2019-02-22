Local group are crowned ‘Litter Heroes’ at awards

A local group of over 65s scooped the title of the Derry Strabane Litter Heroes.

Biodiversity on Your Doorstep took home the Derry Strabane Litter Heroes Award last week at the third annual Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Community Awards in Belfast City Hall.

The awards were hosted by Joe Mahon, and filmmaker and campaigner Jo Ruxton was the guest speaker.

The evening was designed to recognise and thank all the volunteers who had been short listed for their continued hard work and dedication to the cause – with an opportunity to hear their inspirational stories which instil pride in our local communities through practical environmental action.

From regular litter picks to the creation of shared community spaces these unsung heroes dedicate their time and efforts into making our home cleaner, greener, safer and more sustainable.

Said a spokesperson: “Biodiversity on Your Doorstep is made up of 10 amazing individuals aged 65-80. The group works to address social isolation and loneliness, in older people living in care homes. Residents and volunteers take part in planting and creating homes for wildlife.

“Willow domes and seating were created, wildlife murals, window boxes and bird feeders transform the view for residents, particularly those who are bed bound.

“These gardens are the only green space that most residents will see. The group offer motivation and advice to younger volunteers and often go above and beyond to support the staff.”

Live Here Love Here Manager Jodie McAneaney said: “These awards are so important, they give us the opportunity to highlight the issues and reward those who are actively making a difference.”

If you would like to find out more, or get involved with Live Here Love Here please visit www.liveherelovehere.org or contact enquiries@live

herelovehere.org