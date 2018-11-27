Local photographer is named as ‘Unsung Hero’ at Supervalu awards

A Derry photographer who donates her time to families who have lost children at birth has been named as a SuperValu ‘SuperStar’

Leisa Smith received the Unsung SuperStar award at the ceremony in the Titanic Hotel in Belfast last week.

She received an award on the night and a £250 shopping voucher for SuperValu.

A spokesperson said: “Leisa was honoured for donating her spare time to the Lavender Suite in Altnagelvin Hospital, where she offers her photography services to families who have lost their children at birth.”

Brendan Gallen, Head of Marketing, Musgrave, said: “We would like to congratulate Leisa Smith, as well as all of our SuperValu SuperStars winners, who have both made outstanding contributions to their community.

“It was humbling to hear the stories of all 31 of our finalists and to shine a light on them in this way was an honour for everyone at SuperValu.”

