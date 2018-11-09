Local project needs support in Aviva Community Fund

A local community iniative is asking for the support of the public to win funding.

The ‘Glen Grow Wild’ project aims to develop the natural surroundings around the Glen Community Initiative.

The project has been put forward as part of the public Aviva Community Fund vote, and the people behind the project are asking for the support of the Derry public.

Adrian Kelly of Glen Community Initiative said: “At present this area has a high level of anti-social behaviour issues, with this funding we will be able to transform and regenerate this area for positive community use.

“GDI at present are in discussion with Derry City Strabane District Council on a new purpose built community and youth facility.

“The Aviva funding will allow us to develop the land surrounding the centre and encourage the local community to get active and take pride in their local area.

“This area is in a unique location at present it is isolated and cut off from the community it is next to large open park land space in between large social housing communities.

“A plan like this will send the redevelopment of this area for community and youth facilities but also developed with nature and the environment side by side which will turn this area into a large communal open space area.”

The proposed space will include a range of environmental projects and encourage a natural habit for wildlife including animals, insects and flowers.

The project will include a secret garden for the community which will then lead into a nature walk around our community facility leading into open park land.

There are also a number of proposed community allotments and grow your own spaces.

Voting is open until November 20, and votes for the Glen Grow Wild Project can be cast via the website https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk