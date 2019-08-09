Local students secure place on prestigious US scholarship scheme

Two local students are off to study in the USA this month.

Dearbhaile Hassan and Stephen Lemon, students at Ulster University, will be among 54 students from across the North on British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM subjects for a year in American colleges, across 34 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to the North.

Dearbhaile, is from Culmore, and is heading to Southwestern College in Kansas. Stephen from Limavady, will spend his summer at the University of Pikeville, Kentucky,

21-year-old Stephen, who currently studies Creative Technologies, is excited to be part of the programme.

He said: “I feel that the Study USA programme will benefit me in numerous ways. Firstly, by studying abroad for a year, I believe I will have grown as an individual - I will have newfound confidence in myself and be increasingly independent, after being away from home for an extended period. After studying business for a year, I will have gained new knowledge that could allow me the competitive advantage over someone who has not studied abroad, making me more desirable to potential employers.

“I’m most excited about meeting all kinds of new and exciting people during my time in the US and creating lifelong friendships and relationships with them. I’m excited for all the memories I will create and share with the people I meet, whether it be in class, on campus, or during school breaks.”

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy. Since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2,000 students from NI to all four corners of the United States where they have successfully completed a year studying.

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council NI, said: “I am confident that the students departing for the US this year will be great ambassadors for NI and will help to further important long-term links and connections between the two countries.

“Through Study USA, students will have the opportunity to not only enhance their employability skills but also develop intercultural skills, which will help them to prepare to work in a global economy. We trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Study USA is just one of many international opportunities available through British Council Northern Ireland. For more information visit http://nireland.britishcouncil.org Applications for Study USA 2020/21 will open in late autumn.