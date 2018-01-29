Local woman is ranked as one of Ireland’s best fashion bloggers

A local blogger is on cloud nine after her blog was named as one of the top Fashion Blog’s in Ireland.

Yasmin Robinson from Artigarvan, started the Snazzy Yazi blog last January, and it has already catapulted to number 39 of the 60 top fashion blogs in the country by Feedspot Blog Reader.

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Yasmin said she had toyed with the idea of blogging for around seven years, but it was only last January when she took a leap of faith and started her own blog.

“I was thinking about doing it, but I was still at Uni. I didn’t really know how to start it, but since leaving Uni, I ran a small printing business and had to create a website for that, and in my current role I run a website, so I’ve gained more experience.

“I decided last year just to go for it. It just came to me one day to just do it, and that was it!

“I’ve had the name Snazzy Yazi since the days of Bebo when I was around 15, and it’s been my name on everything since then and it just stuck,” she added.

Yasmin said that when she started the blog initially she had very little confidence, but that changed as her following started to grow.

“I think in the first week I got around 300 followers on Facebook, I was so surprised.

“I couldn’t believe it, I thought why is anyone even listening to me or watching what I’m doing!

“Around six months in I got a bit more confidence to just go and put myself out there, to contact companies and PR companies. I went to my first event in June in the Merchant in Belfast where I met other bloggers and that just pushed me forward,” she said.

Yasmin has big plans for the Snazzy Yazi blog in 2018, with more content and new features, such as ‘Style Inspo’.

This new feature showcases style from people across Derry, and readers are given the opportunity to vote for their favourite.

There will also be a number of collaborations with big brands in the coming months, although Yasmin’s lips are firmly sealed!

For more information on the blog, visit https://snazzyyazi.com, https://www.facebook.com/snazzyyazi or https://www.instagram.com/snazzyyazi